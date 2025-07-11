Family shocked as acquaintance arrested in El Cajon park murder

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - El Cajon police have arrested two men in connection with the April murder of a 46-year-old man at Wells Park, bringing relief to the victim's family, who were stunned to discover they knew the suspects.

"To know my brother's death, murder, won't go unsolved is a great feeling," said Regina, sister of victim Deandre Bryant.

After three months of investigation, police arrested 22-year-old Frankie England and 35-year-old Dontel Wallace on suspicion of murder. Both men have pleaded not guilty in separate arraignments.

"Filled with joy and relief. Not knowing was painful," Regina said.

I first met Bryant's family and friends in April, including his grieving mother Sandra, as they gathered in Wells Park to appeal for tips.

"How does a mother get over this? The son getting killed for no reason?" Sandra said at the time.

WATCH: See Michael Chen's first report to learn what Bryant's last words were

Loved ones of El Cajon murder victim make appeal for information

Surveillance video from the night of the murder shows a person running toward the area where shots were fired and moments later, two people running away and getting into a car. It’s unclear whether the people were suspects or bystanders.

Regina says the family was briefed by prosecutors. She says, according to witnesses, Bryant was holding his gold chains up to the light in the parking lot, which likely drew the attention of his killers. The chains weren't real.

"They put on ski masks and tried to rob him of his chains. The first shot was to his head. He tried to run away and they chased him and shot him in the chest," Regina said.

First responders quickly arrived on the scene and attempted to save Bryant, but they were unsuccessful.

The family says the arrests are particularly painful because of their connection to at least one of the suspects.

“The guy wasn’t a friend of my brother, but was an acquaintance. What hurts the most is we know them," Regina said.

Bryant's mother expressed her desire for severe punishment for her son's killers.

"I wish they had gas chambers in California. They deserve the death penalty. They killed my son for nothing. They killed a human being for nothing," Sandra said.

The family plans to attend all court hearings for the suspects, who are next scheduled to appear in court Monday.

“We make sure my brother gets justice," Regina said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help with funeral and other expenses.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.