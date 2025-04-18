Loved ones of El Cajon murder victim make appeal for information

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Loved ones of a 46-year-old man gathered at Wells Park in El Cajon to make an appeal for information, nearly a week after he was fatally shot in the park’s parking lot.

Wearing shirts bearing his face, family members of Deandre Bryant came together near the spot where he was struck down, including his heartbroken mother, Regina, and sister, Sandra.

"How does a mother get over this? The son getting killed for no reason?" said Sandra, through tears.

Sandra says according to witnesses, Bryant was in the parking lot preparing to leave the park around 9:45 p.m. on April 13, just as it was closing, when two young men ran up behind him.

"My brother was sitting, listening to music," Regina said. "The guys approached him, tried to rob him for his gold chains. My brother stood up and tried to run."

Regina said the first shot struck Bryant in the head, but he was still able to get up and run for his life.

"They chased him down and shot him again in the chest," she said.

Surveillance video shows a person running toward the area where the shots were fired, and moments later, two people running away and getting into a car.

It's unclear if they were suspects or bystanders.

First responders arrived quickly, but they were unable to save Bryant. A witness told family members that Bryant's last words were, "Tell my family I love them."

Family members described Bryant as a "gentle giant" and a "wordsmith" who loved to rap. They said he had chosen to live on the streets for the past several years, battling mental health and substance abuse issues.

"That didn't determine his character," Regina said. "He was a good guy, had a great heart, and all the community loved him."

The family is hoping their appeal for answers will lead to a break in the case.

"We need justice," Sandra said through tears. "He deserves it, and he's going to get it.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.