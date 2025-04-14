Man killed, 2 people sought in El Cajon shooting

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was shot to death Sunday night during an altercation in an El Cajon neighborhood, police said.

According to El Cajon Police, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Madison Avenue just after 9:45 p.m. due to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area.

Officers arrived to find a man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

Investigators believe the victim “was involved in an altercation with two male suspects, during which one of the suspects produced a firearm and shot the victim. Both suspects fled the scene before the arrival of the police and currently remain outstanding.”

Descriptions of the two outstanding suspects were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact El Cajon Police at 619-579-3311.