Code enforcement officers identify suspect behind illegal dumping at the Mira Mesa Senior Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Code enforcement officers believe they have identified the man recorded unloading a large amount of debris feet from the entrance of the Mira Mesa Senior Center a few weeks ago.

The illegal dumping happened just past nine on a Saturday morning on March 28. In the video, a silver pickup with a dump trailer is spotted near the front entrance. A man in a safety vest appears to be operating the hydraulic lift before the trash is dumped.

Artificial turf, plants, food containers, and more were piled up before city crews hauled the debris away.

“The citation is good news," Mitz Lee said. "We love our neighborhood. We need to keep it safe and clean.”

I first spoke with Lee on Tuesday as she described the pile of trash she discovered.

Within a week of the dumping, both Lee and I alerted police to the video. The city's code enforcement took over the case because the amount and type of debris did not rise to the level of criminal charges.

Police looked at cameras along Mira Mesa Boulevard to find the vehicle.

"They were able to use automated license readers," said Franklin Coopersmith, Deputy Director of Environmental Services.

"They were able to positively identify the truck, as well as the trailer," Coopersmith said.

He says a $1,000 citation will be mailed out by Monday. Because the person has a chance to contest it, his name has been redacted. The truck owner lives just outside the city of San Diego.

"Whether or not they was doing business within the city and this happened, that part is not known at this point," Coopersmith said.

Still, Lee hopes the citation will help haul away her frustrations.

"It says violators will be held accountable, and it’s not acceptable," Lee said.

The city responds to 50,000 to 60,000 illegal dumping cases every year. While most do not result in citations, Coopersmith said they home in on cases with good evidence.

"It sends a message out to people: We may not get you every time. We are out there. We are looking. We may get you, and you will pay for it," Coopersmith said.

Coopersmith said anyone reporting illegal dumping on the city’s Get It Done app should include any evidence in the submission.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

