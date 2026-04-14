City officials: video shows illegal dumping in front of Mira Mesa Senior Center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Code enforcement officers are looking for tips, in hopes of identifying a man caught on video illegally dumping a pile of debris in front of the Mira Mesa Senior Center in broad daylight.

The incident happened three Saturdays ago, just past 9 a.m. on March 28. Video shows a silver pickup truck with a dump trailer near the front entrance of the center. A man wearing a safety vest appears to operate a hydraulic lift, dumping artificial turf, plants, food containers, and other debris near the curb.

Executive Director Mitz Lee discovered the mess more than an hour later when she arrived to open the center.

“Surprise. First thing to my mind was, wow. In broad daylight," Lee said. "It's almost like he didn’t care. There's no worry about the consequence. He was in and out in less than 5 minutes.”

Lee confirmed the dumping was not related to construction at the nearby Mira Mesa Community Park. She said the unsightly debris is hurtful to the center's all-volunteer staff.

"For the kind of dedication they give to the center, it's very discouraging and disrespectful," Lee said.

Deputy Director of Environmental Services Franklin Coopersmith said code enforcement officers are handling the case.

"This is brazen,” Coopersmith said.

Because of the amount and type of trash, the incident does not rise to a criminal case, but the dumper could face fines up to $1,000. Coopersmith noted this type of case is not rare for the city.

"In a given year, from 50,000 to 60,000 reports on our Get It Done app for illegal dumping," Coopersmith said.

City crews recently picked up the debris at the senior center. Lee hopes the dumper will be tracked down.

"Having trash in the neighborhood, it becomes normal. That’s not a good sign," Lee said. "We love Mira Mesa. Keep it clean. Keep it safe.

Coopersmith said anyone with information on the senior center case should input it into the City of San Diego Get It Done app and reference the March 28 dumping.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

