VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — He was known throughout San Diego as “Baby Izaiah.”

Fifteen years ago, 18-month-old Izaiah Wallis was struck by a drunken driver while out for a walk with his grandfather in Oceanside in his stroller. The crash left him permanently disabled and needing around-the-clock care. Today, his mother Lucy Verde continues her unwavering dedication as his sole caregiver while raising two other children.

"It's the love I have for my kids, the smiles I see on their face. That's what keeps me going," Verde said. "I want to do whatever I can to make them happy and to care for them."

Baby Izaiah's journey: 15 years after life-changing crash

Verde's daily routine begins early in the morning with Izaiah's medications. She removes his nighttime ventilator, performs breathing treatments, changes his diaper and gets him ready for the day in his wheelchair. This is just part of caring for Izaiah while also raising 2-year-old Kiara and 13-year-old Caliah.

"During the day, [Caliah is] at school, but she does like to read to him. She does come and spend time with Izaiah," Verde said about her teenage daughter.

Since the crash, Izaiah — now 16 — has undergone countless surgeries. When asked how many procedures he's had, Verde simply said there were too many to count. In the last two years alone, he's had two major surgeries.

After the crash, the San Diego community rallied around the family. Community members, businesses and nonprofits raised money for a down payment on their home. A viewer who saw the story on the news donated a van that the family still uses today, though it's showing its age after years of use.

"It's been years since we've had that van. It's been great but obviously throughout the years like things break down or it needs to be maintained," Verde said.

The home also needs maintenance work, but Verde remains grateful for the community's support.

"We're so blessed to have it, but it is a big home and it does need to be kept up so there is definitely things that need to be fixed," Verde said.

As a single mother serving as Izaiah's sole caregiver, Verde focuses on staying positive during difficult times.

"I try not to focus on all the bad because it's easy to do that. So then I try to, I do pray. I pray and let it out. I cry about it, and then I change the way that I'm thinking. I think about the positive moving forward," Verde said.

Verde hasn’t — and isn’t — asking for a handout, but when ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija asked what would help her family, Verde mentioned bed sheets for Izaiah, who goes through multiple changes daily. He also loves books and reading.

For 2-year-old Kiara, she mentioned Peppa Pig toys, Blippi items, dolls and dollhouses. Thirteen-year-old Caliah, like other teenage girls, enjoys makeup.

Looking ahead to 2026, Verde tries to take life day by day rather than focusing too far into the future.

"I do hope that there's less hospital stays. I do hope that Izaiah can get back to school. I do hope that he can get back to like his more of himself," Verde said.

What she wants most for her children during the holiday season can't be bought.

"I want to see him smile a lot more and I just want to be happy with my kids. I just want to see them smile," Verde said.

Verde said she wants to show strength to all three of her children, especially her daughters who are watching her navigate these challenges.

"I want them to know they have a strong mom. I want them to know that everything's going to be OK," Verde said.

