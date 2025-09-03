10News Wake Up Call: New chapter for old Central Library; emergency kits on a budget

Hey San Diego: It's Hump Day!

This morning, we look at the City of San Diego’s big plans to convert the old Central Library in downtown into a solution to address the region’s major housing issues.

Also, we’re following through with a man’s search for answers and closure after his friend was killed in a crash in Ramona last week.

Max Goldwasser has Wednesday’s microclimate forecasts to help get you ready for some warm temperatures but a chance of rain in some parts of the county.

The old Central Library property is on the market, with the City of San Diego seeking a buyer or lessee to turn the currently vacant downtown building into an apartment tower.

In July, the City Council declared the property on 820 E Street surplus land under California’s Surplus Land Act. Mayor Todd Gloria said any developers interested in the building must commit to at least 25% of the housing affordable for lower-income households.

Gloria said in a statement: “The Old Central Library site is prime real estate in Downtown San Diego, but it’s in need of some TLC. By inviting proposals for its future, we are taking the first step toward transforming this long-vacant building into something that better servers our residents and contributes to a more vibrant Downtown. I look forward to seeing creative ideas that honor its legacy while delivering real public value for San Diegans.”

City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn, who represents the downtown San Diego, added, “All San Diegans will benefit when we breathe new life into this unused property. Downtown San Diego is the region’s ideal location for new housing with its proximity to jobs and transit, and replacing this old vacant building with new affordable homes will significantly improve this area for Downtown residents and visitors.”

Potential buyers will have until Nov. 3 to submit a letter of interest.

City officials said, “If an agreement is not reached for the sale or ground lease of the property under the Surplus Land Act, the City may market the property to the general public with a lower affordable-housing requirement.”

The property was established as a library in 1902. In 1952, the Carnegie Library building was demolished and the new library opened at the same location two years later. The location closed permanently in 2013 to begin the process of transferring collections to the new Central Library at 330 Park Boulevard.

President Trump’s efforts to deport Venezuelan gang members in the U.S. hit a snag after a federal appeals court ruled his use of the Alien Enemies Act is unlawful.

The president was using the law to speed up deportations without giving the accused gang members a chance to appeal their removal from the U.S.

On Tuesday, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the Trump administration from using the law in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The U.S. Supreme Court will likely have the final say on the issue.

READ THE FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/politics/immigration/appeals-court-strikes-down-trumps-use-of-1798-law-for-gang-deportations

Whether it’s a wildfire, torrential downpour, or a blackout, it’s always a good idea to prepare for the worst.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows us ways to prepare an emergency “go bag” without breaking the bank:

Preparing for an emergency while staying within a budget

Many questions remain unanswered after 44-year-old Arturo Flores was killed last week in a vehicle crash off state Route 78 in the Ramona area.

ABC 10News first met Flores in 2024 after he helped build a new lemonade stand for a child whose stand was stolen.

Flores, known to many as Junior, died on Aug. 28 when the Ford Ranger he was riding in veered off the road and overturned down an embankment near Weekend Villa Road.

WATCH — Reporter Michael Chen follows through with a friend’s search for answers about the cause of the crash:

Carpenter remembered for kindness dies in Ramona crash, friend seeks answers

