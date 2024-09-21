Ramona community shows support for teen whose lemonade stand was stolen

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV)— One 11-year-old's lemonade stand was the center of attention for many neighbors in Ramona. After his previous stand was stolen, dozens of people came out to support Liam Rader's latest stand. His mom was shocked by the outpouring of support.

“There's just so many people that have come together to support him," says Keri Rader. "This was never expected, never anticipated.”

It's all smiles for Liam and his family at his new and improved lemonade stand. Business is booming, but just over a week ago, it was a different story. On Sept. 8, a security camera caught the moments when a silver pickup truck drove up to Liam's old lemonade stand while he was away. A man then hopped out to take the entire set up in broad daylight, leaving nothing but his sign.

"That was -- it was so heartbreaking, and obviously, that's my son, and I feel for him,” his mom said as she watched the footage.

Liam had been saving up for a dirt bike, but their heart-wrenching moment turned into a grand turnout from this tight-knit East County community.

"We had no way of knowing that when that video came out that this was going to be the result of it, but like this is amazing."

And the outpour of support from neighbors to fill this 11-year-old’s cup and his heart.

"I was expecting a lot of people, but I wasn't expecting this much people," says Liam. "A little what I learned from today is that not everyone's bad."

As for his dirt bike dreams, he got a surprise from Scotty McCreery and Escondido Cycle Center. And Liam was at a loss for words.

"I'm feeling very happy, and it's just like, I'm grateful; I can't believe that someone just donated me a dirt bike. I almost cried," he says.

His mom was in disbelief at how many people and businesses showed their support.

"There's no way that we could ever say thank you all or repay all of these people for the kindness and the support that they've shown for Liam, our family -- you know, just there's no words for this."

