10News Wake Up Call: Wednesday, March 26

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Wednesday, March 26, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

State Citizen Security Force in Baja California Yolanda Marodi, suspect in Cal Fire captain's death.

Yolanda Marodi, the woman accused of killing her wife, Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at a San Diego hospital.

Mexican law enforcement officers arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi on March 22 in Mexicali. She was turned over to U.S. authorities and processed at a U.S. port of entry, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

After being processed, Marodi was taken to Las Colinas Detention Facility. Within the past 36 hours, she was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for unspecified medical treatment; her arraignment from the medical facility was scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff’s investigators said Yolanda Marodi fled to Mexico hours after Rebecca Marodi was found by her mother with fatal stab wounds at the couple’s home on Rancho Villa Road on the evening of Feb. 17.

According to an arrest warrant, Yolanda was suspected of killing her wife because Rebecca intended to end the marriage.

The arrest warrant declaration from a San Diego County District Attorney's Office peace officer stated Yolanda Marodi texted a "known associate" on Feb. 18, "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me, she met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her ... I'm sorry."

Per the arrest warrant declaration, Ring camera surveillance footage from outside the home captured Rebecca Marodi leaving the residence, with her wife chasing after her.

The victim, who appears to be bloodied in the video, "is heard yelling out `Yolanda! Please ... I don't want to die,"' the document stated. Yolanda Marodi then responds, "You should have thought about that before," according to the declaration, which says the suspect appears to be holding a knife in her hand and has blood on her arms in the footage.

Rebecca Marodi repeatedly asks her wife to call 911 and at some point, the pair re-enter the home.

About 10 minutes later, Yolanda Marodi is seen loading items into a Chevrolet Equinox and leaving the residence, the declaration states.

Yolanda Marodi served prison time from February 2004 to November 2013 for the October 2000 stabbing death of her first spouse, James Olejniczak, in San Bernardino County. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in that case. Family court records filed at Vista Courthouse indicate that the couple had filed for divorce in May of 2000.

Rebecca Marodi's state firefighting service began in 1993 as a volunteer crew member in Moreno Valley. She went on to serve as a seasonal firefighter in Riverside and San Bernardino counties before being promoted to fire apparatus engineer in 2007 and captain at the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department in 2022.

On Sunday, Cal Fire officials released a statement thanking their "law enforcement partners in San Diego and Mexico for their hard work" in apprehending the suspect.

"Becky was a beloved member of our community and department, and we miss her greatly," they added.

City News Service contributed to this report.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Several grave sites and dozens of trees caught fire at the Mount Hope Cemetery late Tuesday night.

At around 11:55 p.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to the cemetery at 3751 Market Street due to reports of a fire on the grounds.

When firefighters arrived, numerous trees were on fire and flames scorched multiple grave sites.

As the fire grew, SDFD crews were forced to call in additional resources to help put out the blaze.

After nearly an hour, crews gained control of the fire and spent several hours at the scene to douse hot spots.

ABC 10News learned SDFD officials and San Diego Police are investigating the incident.

CONSUMER:

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is warning 23andMe customers to act fast after the genetic testing company filed for bankruptcy and its CEO resigned.

Bonta claims bankruptcy could complicate efforts to delete sensitive DNA data, so he is advising users to request that their information with the company be deleted now.

The bankruptcy filing comes after 23andMe struggled for years to find a sustainable business model.

The company also dealt with a massive data breach that put customers’ personal data at risk.

It remains unknown what will happen to all of the genetic data 23andMe currently possesses if a sale is finalized.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

In 2023, the Alpine Union School District became the first school district in San Diego County to launch an affordable housing program for its teachers.

ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens catches up with two teachers who were among the first educators to take part, and they say the program has been life-changing.

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: