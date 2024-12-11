10News Wake Up Call: Red Flag Warning ends, but fire danger remains elevated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Despite the expiration of the Red Flag Warning, some areas of San Diego County are still on high alert for any potential wildfires.

Tuesday’s round of Santa Ana winds brought bone-dry conditions and wind gusts as fast as 80 miles per hour, according to Cal Fire. The conditions sparked several brush fires across the county, most notably in the Barrett Junction area near the U.S.-Mexico border.

That fire, dubbed the Border 79 Fire, erupted Tuesday morning amid the high winds and burned at least 38 acres, and prompted evacuations. The blaze was 70 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, with evacuation orders lifted by 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Power remains out for thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers days after Public Safety Power Shutoffs were initiated because of the conditions.

SDG&E’s PSPS Dashboard showed at least 46,000 customers without service as of early Wednesday morning; over 70,000 more customers could potentially have their power turned off, per the Dashboard.

SDG&E said these power shutoffs are essential to reduce wildfire risk during extreme weather conditions, as it could impact powerlines; for the latest updates on SDG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs, go to https://www.sdge.com/psps-dashboard

The shutoffs and weather conditions have also forced the closure of the following schools/districts:



Alpine Union School District

Borrego Springs Unified School District

Dehesa School District

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire School District

Ramona Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Vallecitos School District

Warner Unified School District

Pauma Elementary School in Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District, Barona Indian Charter School in Lakeside Union School District, and Del Lago Academy in Escondido Union High School District are closed Wednesday due to the power shutoffs.

On Wednesday morning, County Office of Education officials announced Vivian Banks Charter School in Bonsall Unified School District would be open for classes Wednesday.

You can get our latest weather alerts at https://www.10news.com/weather/alerts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

With winds still swirling early Wednesday morning, San Diego Fire-Rescue crews knocked down a brush fire that ignited in front of the Otay Mesa-Nestor Branch Library.

San Diego Police officers on patrol in the area spotted flames in front of the building on 3033 Coronado Ave. at around 2 a.m. and notified firefighters.

KGTV

Crews quickly arrived and put out the blaze within 15 minutes, but not before the fire scorched the building’s large sign and shattered a couple of windows.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

CONSUMER:

As many Americans continue to pay historically high grocery prices, a federal judge has blocked a proposed mega Kroger-Albertsons supermarket merger.

The proposed merger was first announced in 2022, but since then, the Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit and asked the judge to block the nearly $25 billion deal.

The FTC argued the merger would lead to higher prices for shoppers and reduce bargaining leverage for unionized workers.

Kroger and Albertsons claimed they needed to join forces to better compete with retailers like Walmart, Amazon, and Costco.

The grocery chains did not immediately comment on the judge’s decision.

Full details: https://www.10news.com/business/company-news/federal-judge-temporarily-halts-kroger-and-albertsons-proposed-merger

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

For at least the past two days, many Alpine residents have been dealing with the Public Safety Power Shutoffs prompted by the fire weather conditions.

Last month, ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil visited the Stoney Oaks Ranch when they were preparing for the previous Santa Ana winds event.

Madison follows through on how that prep helped the ranch this time around.

Watch Madison's story:

