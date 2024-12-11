Winds, power shutoffs leave Alpine ranchers on high alert

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV) — As strong winds sweep through San Diego County this week, tens of thousands of residents are without power as officials aim to protect the area from fires.

Stoney Oaks Ranch in Alpine, home to dozens of horses and farm animals, had the power shut off around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We didn’t get a lot of sleep last night. The wind was really rough. The house was shaking,” said Angela May, owner of the ranch, where wind speeds reached over 60 mph.

May and her son Tyler are no strangers to preparing for emergencies. They routinely practice evacuating their animals to ensure their animals are familiar with trailers.

“We can get this ranch moved in a fairly efficient time,” said Tyler.

While power shutoffs are designed to prevent wildfires, they come with their own challenges for rural residents like the Mays.

“Our main generator is currently down, so we’re relying on a backup generator,” Tyler explained. That generator powers the ranch’s well, which supplies water to the animals.

Despite the inconvenience, Angela emphasized the importance of taking precautions: "Make sure there’s nothing around that could spark anything, like barbecues or cigarette butts. We all have to be really diligent right now."

