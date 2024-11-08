Alpine ranch details wildfire safety preparations as Santa Ana winds return

ALPINE, Calif. (KGTV)— With the return of Santa Ana winds, some parts of San Diego County remain under a red flag warning.

Because of wildfire risk, SDG&E has proactively shut off the power in some inland and mountain fire-prone areas.

You can find an updatedlist of current safety shutoffs here.

Officials are warning people to have an evacuation plan in place just in case.

ABC 10News stopped by Stoney Oaks Ranch in Alpine and spoke to the owner about their own preparations.

“What would be involved in evacuating a property like this?” asked ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil.

“It's a lot, but, you know, practice in being prepared really helps,” said Angela May.

May says they practice evacuating with their staff and animals each year.

They also create defensible space around their property year-round.

“We try to keep the brush down as much as possible,” she said.

And while the ranch hasn’t lost power this week due to SDG&E shutoffs, it’s something they're prepped to handle if things change.

“We test our generators and make sure we have more gas than we ever think we're going to need. One year it was three solid days we went without power.”

You can check which communities are currently affected by planned power outages on SDGE's website.

Three community resource centers are open for those affected in Boulevard, Descanso and Potrero.

