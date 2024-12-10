Watch Now
Cal Fire responds to vegetation fire deep in East County

A red flag/fire weather warning is in effect for the inland valleys and mountains until at least 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Cal Fire San Diego responded to a vegetation fire in the Marron Valley area Tuesday morning as the county was under a red flag warning <a href="https://www.10news.com/weather/san-diegos-weather-forecast-for-december-10-2024-high-fire-danger-through-early-wednesday" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000166-16e7-df4b-a177-36f777ef0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1733857221556,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000182-a374-d4d9-afbe-a77552140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1733857221556,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000182-a374-d4d9-afbe-a77552140000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.10news.com/weather/san-diegos-weather-forecast-for-december-10-2024-high-fire-danger-through-early-wednesday&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000193-b1f1-d3a8-a7f3-bdf58b1e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;due to Santa Ana winds&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000193-b1f1-d3a8-a7f3-bdf58b130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">due to Santa Ana winds</a>.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego responded to a vegetation fire deep in the East County area Tuesday morning as the county was under a red flag warning due to Santa Ana winds.

According to a public information officer for Cal Fire, the fire ignited at 10:24 a.m. near 18985 Highway 94 in the Marron Valley area. As of 11 a.m., the fire was 30 acres large with a critical rate of spread and "the potential for a major fire," so Cal Fire dispatched crews to begin an extended attack.

"There is a substantial resource request. #Border79Fire" Cal Fire wrote on X.

According to ABC 10News meteorologist Vanessa Paz, the red flag/fire weather warning for the inland valleys and mountains will remain in effect until at least 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Expect sustained winds from the east and northeast between 20 to 35 mph, gusts of 45 to 60 mph, and isolated gusts may reach over 70mph in wind-prone areas like Sill Hill, Hellhole Canyon, and Big Black Mountain.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.

