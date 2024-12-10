Cal Fire responds to vegetation fire deep in East County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Cal Fire San Diego responded to a vegetation fire deep in the East County area Tuesday morning as the county was under a red flag warning due to Santa Ana winds.

According to a public information officer for Cal Fire, the fire ignited at 10:24 a.m. near 18985 Highway 94 in the Marron Valley area. As of 11 a.m., the fire was 30 acres large with a critical rate of spread and "the potential for a major fire," so Cal Fire dispatched crews to begin an extended attack.

"There is a substantial resource request. #Border79Fire" Cal Fire wrote on X.

According to ABC 10News meteorologist Vanessa Paz, the red flag/fire weather warning for the inland valleys and mountains will remain in effect until at least 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Expect sustained winds from the east and northeast between 20 to 35 mph, gusts of 45 to 60 mph, and isolated gusts may reach over 70mph in wind-prone areas like Sill Hill, Hellhole Canyon, and Big Black Mountain.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Marron Valley. The fire is 25 acres. There is a substantial resource request. #Border79Fire pic.twitter.com/k693YgBKh0 — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 10, 2024

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.