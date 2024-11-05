10News Wake Up Call: Tuesday, Nov. 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Good morning and welcome to Election Day! ABC 10News brings you the latest election headlines both nationally and locally, as well as the local microclimate forecasts to start your day on the right foot.

TODAY'S TOP STORIES:

Today is Election Day across the U.S. and in San Diego County, and San Diegans can cast their ballot at various voting centers on Tuesday, starting at 7 a.m., or drop off their ballot at a drop box.

Click here to find a ballot drop box near you: https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/ballot-drop-box-locations.html

Click here to find your nearest polling location: https://www.sdvote.com/content/rov/en/elections/vote-center-locations.html

All the information you’ll need on the big races and important propositions/measures: https://www.10news.com/americavotes

In San Diego County and across California, here are some of the key races to be decided Tuesday:

San Diego Mayor: https://www.10news.com/americavotes/poll-mayor-gloria-widens-gap-vs-turner-as-voting-begins

San Diego City Attorney: https://www.10news.com/americavotes/two-candidates-want-to-take-over-as-the-city-attorney-for-san-diego

49th Congressional District: https://www.10news.com/americavotes/mike-levin-faces-challenge-from-republican-matt-gunderson-in-competitive-san-diego-county-race

County Board of Supervisors District 3: https://www.10news.com/americavotes/lawson-remer-looks-to-fend-off-faulconer-challenge-in-board-of-supervisors-district-3-race

Measure G (increase of San Diego County's minimum sales tax rate): https://www.10news.com/americavotes/countywide-sales-tax-increase-on-the-ballot-for-better-public-transit

Measure E (City of San Diego sales tax increase): https://www.10news.com/americavotes/san-diego-voters-to-decide-on-sales-tax-increase

Prop. 32 (state minimum wage hike): https://www.10news.com/americavotes/prop-32-should-californias-minimum-wage-be-18-voters-will-soon-decide

Prop. 36 (tougher state penalties for certain criminal/drug offenses): https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/local-and-other-state-law-enforcement-leader-urge-voters-for-yes-vote-on-prop-36

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A four-vehicle pile-up on state Route 15 in San Diego's Mount Hope area sent one person to the hospital late Monday night.

The crash happened just before midnight near the Market Street exit on southbound SR-15, California Highway Patrol officers said.

Officers told ABC 10News an initial minor crash left a car blacked out in one of the lanes, but then two oncoming cars slammed into the stalled vehicle.

ABC 10News learned the one person taken to the hospital sustained minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

TRAFFIC:

Voters heading to the polls on Election Day will have some free transportation options available:

North County Transit District: Coaster, Sprinter, Breeze, Flex, Lift and NCTD+ rides are free on Tuesday

Lyft: Free and discounted rides will be available on the rideshare app https://www.10news.com/politics/election-2024/lyft-offering-free-and-discounted-rides-to-polls-on-election-day

Check the latest conditions on San Diego County's roadways at https://www.10news.com/traffic

CONSUMER:

Numerous companies are encouraging voters to hit the polls on Tuesday by offering deals on Election Day.

For example, before you vote (or after) you can treat yourself to a free original glazed doughnut at your nearest Krispy Kreme.

More details: https://www.10news.com/business/company-news/these-businesses-are-offering-election-day-deals

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

It’s been a long road for a Chula Vista single mother of three who is in desperate need of a kidney transplant.

Reporter Madison Weil first met Eren Mosqueda more than two years ago and checked back with her several times during her search for a miracle.

And now, that miracle Mosqueda has been asking for may have been answered.

Watch Madison’s report:

