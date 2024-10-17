Local and other state law enforcement leader urge voters for yes vote on Prop 36

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It’s a quiet Wednesday at KZ Jewelry Designs in Rancho Bernardo.

But in late August, closing time here turning into a nightmare.

“He comes in and smashes the case,” Kamyar Zarrabi, Owner of KZ Jewelry Designs, said.

Zarrabi tells he heard his wife screaming and expecting a handful of people are robbing his store. But it turned out to be one person.

“So, I grab my gun, and I come around the corner and by then he came to this case. And just as he smashed this case, he had his hammer up in the air; I fired off a round because I wanted him to stop,” Zarrabi said.

Zarrabi said the robber ran out the door but took a few pieces with him.

This isn’t the first theft he’s been through at his business.

“Some years ago, there was an individual that came in and just simple I was showing him some cubic zirconia stuff. And he grabbed it and ran right out the door.”

Now, Califorinas will vote on whether there should be tougher penalties on repeat thefts.

“I’m definitely in favor of that,” Zarrabi said.

Prop 36is on the November ballot in the general election for California which would push for felonies instead of misdemeanors for certain crimes.

“It goes after the repeat thieves that go in and steal just under $950 time and time again. It goes after the open drug use; on the third time incentivizing treatment,” District Attorney Summer Stephan of San Diego County said.

Stephan, who is a vocal supporter of Prop 36 - joining Sheriff Kelly Martinez and other state law enforcement leaders urging voters to vote yes on the proposition.

“It’s important that we bring back that we bring back that accountability that’s also balanced with compassion,” Stephan said.

However, those who are against Prop 36 say it’ll have negative financial impacts to current drug treatment, mental health and victim services.

“It’s one that actually advocates for treatment as number one. But, it acknowledges that the options for treatment that are purely voluntary with no incentive to accept treatment are not working,” Stephan said.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

