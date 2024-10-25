Mike Levin faces challenge from Republican Matt Gunderson in competitive San Diego County race

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In one of San Diego County's most closely watched races, incumbent Rep. Mike Levin (D) is vying to keep his seat in the 49th Congressional District against Republican challenger Matt Gunderson.

The district, which spans from southern Orange County down the San Diego coast to Del Mar and includes the Camp Pendleton Marine base, was last won by Levin in 2022 with a narrow 5% lead over a Republican opponent who is not running this year.

Gunderson, who previously ran in a competitive 2022 State Senate race, could be a formidable contender.

In a recent poll conducted by SurveyUSA, Levin is leading Gunderson by 10 points. His appeal appears particularly strong among younger voters, with 58% of surveyed individuals aged 18 to 34 indicating their support for him.

Levin's past campaign efforts gained national attention, including a rally appearance by President Joe Biden in San Diego ahead of the 2022 general election.

With both parties eyeing the 49th District as a potential flip, this contest is shaping up to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the region.