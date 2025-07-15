10News Wake Up Call: Chula Vista mulls trash options; woman shot outside of taco shop

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

TOP STORY:

As garbage bins continue to line the streets of Chula Vista, city leaders are weighing whether to declare a state of emergency over the ongoing trash situation that has concerned residents.

For the last several days, workers with Republic Services -- Chula Vista’s only trash company -- have walked off the job in solidarity with their striking counterparts in Boston.

In addition to Chula Vista, the work stoppage is affecting Imperial Beach, Otay Mesa, and San Ysidro.

With no workers to collect trash and the garbage piling up in many neighborhoods, Chula Vista leaders on Monday night discussed potential solutions at an emergency City Council meeting.

At the meeting, a state of emergency -- which would allow city crews to collect trash while Republic Services workers are off the job – was discussed.

Ultimately, the city manager declined the call, explaining the city does not currently have the manpower.

Mayor John McCann noted that if the situation lasts a few more days, it may be time to take action.

“I think if it goes past Thursday, we will have a state of emergency. Right now, Republic Services is barely keeping up a little bit, but we don't want to get more than a couple days behind,” McCann said.

Republic Services said landfills will be open to customers looking to dispose of their trash. McCann also said fees would be waived for residents who are willing to be their own drivers.

The city posted this information for residents on Facebook:

Meanwhile, negotiations with Republic Services in Boston is expected to start up again on Tuesday.

If a deal is reached, local workers could be back on the job.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

KGTV

An argument at an Encanto taco shop escalated into gunfire Monday night, leaving a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and prompting a search for the shooter, according to San Diego Police.

Police said the victim was at the entrance of the eatery in the 6200 block of Imperial Avenue at around 5:30 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, she and a person described as an adult female got into an argument.

During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun, shot the victim several times, and then fled the scene. The victim was struck in her stomach and at least twice on her arm, police said.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery; she was in stable condition as of early Tuesday morning, police stated.

The suspected shooter was described as an adult female of unknown age who was wearing dark clothes and boots at the time of the incident. She was also carrying a white purse.

Police said investigators recovered six .38-caliber shell casings at the scene.

CONSUMER:

With summer break is in full swing, many families are preparing to go on a trip that usually involves updating passports or obtaining a Real ID.

WATCH – Joe Ducey with the Better Business Bureau has some important advice to help you save some money and avoid getting scammed before you travel:



WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

Research shows the Coronado Bridge is the second most used bridge for deaths by suicide in California, and now a local activist is hoping to change that during a Coronado City Council Meeting on Tuesday.

Mercedes Smith is set to present her petition to the council calling for the creation of an emergency response team that will work with police when someone is considering jumping from the bridge.

The initiative would be temporary until the Caltrans net project is put into place.

In April, Caltrans signed a contract with the company Myers and Traylor to design and build a fence that would run the full length of the bridge.

As of now, there are still several steps to go in the process.

A Myers and Traylor company representative said they need to figure out the best way to secure the fence to the bridge and put together a plan for maintenance and repairs.

Caltrans said they’ve already secured $90 million of the projected $140 million cost and are still working on obtaining the rest of the funding.

The state agency believes the fence project can be finished by 2028.

Watch Jared Aaron's report from April:

Progress made in push for Coronado Bridge suicide prevention barriers

