Still no trash pickup in Chula Vista as work stoppage continues

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The Chula Vista City Council will meet Monday evening in special session to hear from Republic Services about the ongoing work stoppage for trash pickup.

The item, to be heard during a 5 p.m. council meeting, will also include a period for the council to consider how best to respond. During a similar strike in late 2021, city crews picked up more than 100,000 pounds of trash and serviced more than 200 multi-family units during the month-long work stoppage.

Some local union workers at Republic are honoring a strike in Boston by not crossing the picket line, leaving trash in bins along the sides of Chula Vista and other South Bay area streets.

According to Republic, the temporary work stoppage has extended to San Diego-area locations.

"We are making adjustments to our operations and working to resume regular service as quickly as possible," a company statement read. "Residents are advised to leave their containers out. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Teamsters Union has expanded the strike from Boston and four other locations, with more than 2,000 union employees striking or honoring picket lines.

"Republic Services has been threatening a war with American workers for years -- and now, they've got one," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Republic abuses and underpays workers across the country. They burn massive profits and funnel money to undeserving, corrupt executives. The Teamsters have had it with Republic.

"We will flood the streets and shut down garbage-collection in state after state. Workers are uniting nationwide, and we will get the wages and benefits we've earned, come hell or high water."

Trash pickup has been delayed for several days in Chula Vista, as Republic is its only trash company. Mayor John McCann has called an emergency City Council meeting Monday to get more information from Republic and take steps to get the trash taken away.

He has encouraged residents to leave bins out and said residents with questions or concerns could contact his office, jmccann@chulavistaca.gov or 619- 691-5044.

A month-long trash strike in 2021 in San Diego and Chula Vista saw refuse pile up around the holiday season as more than 250 sanitation workers walked off the job.

In Chula Vista, then-City Manager Maria Kachadoorian declared a public health emergency, which was quickly ratified by the city council. The declaration would have allowed the city to hire contractors to collect the refuse and bill Republic Services.

"I am glad that the strike has been settled and understand the difficult position of sanitation workers as they fought for dignity and respect," then-Mayor Mary Casillas Salas said in a statement. "I am also so proud of our city crews for stepping up and pivoting from their normal duties to make sure our city gets cleaned up. Thank you to all our residents for their patience through this difficult and unprecedented situation."

Jaime Vasquez, secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 542, which represents the Chula Vista Republic workers, did not respond to a City News Service request for comment.

