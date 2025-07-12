Trash pickup halted in parts of San Diego County as workers honor strike

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — Residents in multiple San Diego County cities are facing a trash collection disruption as waste collectors did not show up to work Thursday. The situation has left many concerned about a potential repeat of a month-long trash crisis that occurred three years ago.

Trash bins line multiple blocks in Otay Ranch, one of the first communities in the county that will not get trash picked up on time.

"It's the summertime, in the heat, it could get bad," said one concerned resident.

Trash workers in San Diego County and across the nation are showing solidarity with their colleagues on the East Coast. For the past week, Boston employees have been on strike, fighting for better pay and benefits.

Republic Services says they are in contract negotiations and apologizes for the inconvenience.

"This has nothing to do with Chula Vista, we have a great contract with our drivers, and republic services," said Chula Vista Mayor John McCann.

The local Teamsters Union says workers in San Diego County are not on strike but are choosing to honor the picket lines. That means they're not picking up trash in Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, San Ysidro, and Otay Mesa.

McCann says the timeline is indefinite.

"Put out your trash, if they haven't collected it yet, keep it out," McCann said.

Chula Vista has seen this happen before in December of 2021. Back then, it took a month before Republic Services resumed trash pickup.

"Trash was just piling up it was pretty crazy. Everyone just left their trash out hoping their trash would get picked up," said a resident who experienced the previous disruption.

Another resident recalled, "When it got too full, you can tell somebody couldn't throw it over the top, so they would just line it up in the front."

I'm told McCann is working with Republic Services to ensure that doesn't happen again. He's trying to bring workers from Arizona to get the trash picked up on Saturday and Sunday.

McCann is considering passing a state of emergency so that city employees can pick up trash. This would also allow residents to drop off their trash at the nearest landfill for free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

