10News Wake Up Call: 'Day Without Immigrants' protests erupt around San Diego County

Good morning! ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to help you start your day right.

Here's what you need to know in the Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

Protesters hit the streets and staged walkouts around San Diego Monday as part of a national day of action against U.S. immigration enforcement.

On “A Day Without Immigrants,” groups of protesters filled Chicano Park in Barrio Logan and then marched onto Interstate 5, blocking the freeway during the height of the evening commute.

Additionally, many supporters walked out of schools and jobs; some businesses even closed for the day to show their support.

Here’s a recap of the day’s events:



Immigration rights protest near Chicano Park spills onto I-5 https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/immigration-rights-protest-near-chicano-park-spills-onto-i-5

https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/immigration-rights-protest-near-chicano-park-spills-onto-i-5 North Park restaurant feels targeted after supporting “Day Without Immigrants” https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/north-park-restaurant-feels-targeted-after-supporting-day-without-immigrants

https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/north-park-restaurant-feels-targeted-after-supporting-day-without-immigrants Escondido car dealership closes for "Day Without Immigrants" https://www.10news.com/news/local-news/car-dealership-closes-for-day-without-immigrants

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Two cars suspected of speeding on an Allied Gardens street collided and rolled over, taking out a fire hydrant and damaging parked vehicles and some homes early Tuesday morning.

The crash involving two black Honda Civics happened in the 6800 block of Mission Gorge Road at around 1:20 a.m., according to San Diego Police.

Police believe two teen drivers were racing when they lost control of their respective vehicles; officers do not think drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident.

KGTV

The wreck caused a geyser, and at least two parked vehicles sustained damage. Debris from the crash also struck some houses nearby.

Both drivers were evaluated by paramedics at the scene; there was no immediate word on whether the drivers were arrested.

CONSUMER:

China is striking back against President Trump’s tariffs with sweeping tariffs of its own on select American goods.

As of Monday night, all Chinese imports into the U.S. face a 10% tax, including small packages, affecting online stores like Temu and Shein.

Chinese state media reported the country is retaliating against U.S. tariffs with a 15% tariff on U.S. coal and natural gas, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil and machinery.

Trump said he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week to possibly reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, the president’s proposed tariffs against Canada and Mexico were put on hold after both countries agreed on spending and security along the border.

Read the full story: https://www.10news.com/politics/economy/trumps-tariff-strategy-provokes-chinese-countermeasure-with-new-import-taxes

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

We’re learning of a possible motive behind a string of vandalism incidents that have been targeting a rainbow-colored Pride fence.

Reporter Michael Chen is following through with the owner in Scripps Ranch, who said they’ve been a target since 2022.

Watch Michael’s report:

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: