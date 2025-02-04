Watch Now
Immigration rights protest near Chicano Park spills onto I-5

SAN DIEGO PROTEST
Immigration protesters on I-5 near Chicano Park in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Protests against President Donald Trump's immigration policies continued in San Diego on Monday, and one group of protesters marched on I-5's southbound lanes near Chicano Park.

ABC 10News was at the protest before it spilled onto I-5. Our reporter estimates there were about 40 to 50 people gathered near Chicano Park Monday afternoon.

As of 4:45 p.m., the California Highway Patrol and Coronado Police Department closed the Coronado Bridge as the protesters advanced on the freeway.

CHP troopers shut down I-5 as they worked to clear the protesters off the highway. By 5:10 p.m., it appeared the protesters were off the freeway; however, traffic was still heavily impacted at that point.

Protesters march on the on-ramp enroute to I-5's southbound lanes.

