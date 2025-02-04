North Park restaurant feels targeted after supporting 'Day Without Immigrants'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A North Park restaurant says they feel targeted after publicly showing their support for 'A Day Without an Immigrant'.

Cocina de Barrio has four locations in San Diego. Over the weekend, the restaurant ownership decided they would close on Monday, to show support for 'A Day Without an Immigrant'.

The business alerted its customers of its plans to close for the day with a social media post and signs posted on the doors of all of its locations.

"It was a simple, simple message that we displayed on our window," says Karen Valenzuela, the corporate General Manager for Cocina de Barrio.

Valenzuela says the signs on the business were posted Sunday morning, and by Sunday evening, the front glass window at the North Park location was shattered. The general manager says she has no doubt it was vandalism because she says nothing was taken from the business.

"No one came inside, we have bottles of tequila, bottles of mezcal, furniture wasn’t taken, computers, nothing," says Valenzuela.

Valenzuela says they did file a police report with the San Diego Police Department. The business does have cameras, but Valenzuela says they only point to the patio, so they’re hoping nearby businesses caught something on their surveillance.

Despite what happened over the weekend, Cocina de Barrio plans on re-opening all four of their locations on Tuesday.

"It's fortified us, I believe; instead of bringing us down and upset about it, things happen. We’re just going to roll with it and continue fighting," says Valenzuela.

Valenzuela says of the four locations, only the Hillcrest location is usually closed on Mondays. She says all employees will be paid for the day.

