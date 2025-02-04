Car dealership closes for 'day without immigrants'

(KGTV) ESCONDIDO — "I do not want families to be taken apart," said Zoe Sanchez.

Sanchez and her family have been participating in the recent protests, including one in Escondido Sunday, supporting of immigrants' rights.

The 10-year-old says she marches for her grandfather who is in the process of becoming a resident and getting older.

"I know we won't have him for very long. I want to spend as much time with him as we can," she said.

Zoe's father Cisco is the manager of this car dealership in Escondido. He wanted to participate in what is being called the "day without immigrants." Cisco called his boss, the owner of the dealership and said this.

"I need this, not as your employee. I need this as a father. I need this as a husband and son. To be able to look at my kids in the eye and say it's not about the profit. It is about doing the right thing," said Cisco.

So on Monday the dealership shut down. That is a rare thing because the dealership is closed just a few days a year. The owner tells ABC 10 News he wanted to have his employees take the day off and still pay them.

"They have always been there to support us. We would not be there without them. It was the right thing to do, to show employees we care about them," said Jonathan Hart.

Hart is the director of Escondido Auto Super Center. He says many of his employees and customers are immigrants. The dealership has been in the community for decades. Cisco says he will encourage employees to thank the owners when they all go back to work on Tuesday.

"Tell them you heard them, that you feel heard and how much you love them. That is what this is about," said Cisco.