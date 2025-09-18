10News Wake Up Call: More rain throughout the day; travelers pivot after ground stop

Hello there, San Diego!

Today, a CDC panel with new members is expected to discuss and vote on vaccines currently recommended for all children in the U.S. Over the next two days, the panel is slated to make decisions on guidance for measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, hepatitis B, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

We check in at San Diego International Airport this morning as many travelers are being forced to alter their plans after last night’s ground stop.

Meteorologist Megan Parry’s microclimate forecasts focus on when and where rain will fall today, but also the hot and humid conditions across the county.

Get all of that info and more news you can use in the September 18 newsletter:

THE STREAMLINE:

ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Thursday, Sept. 18 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:

The Streamline: Thursday, Sept. 18

TOP STORY:

ATLANTA (AP) — Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s new vaccine advisory committee is set to meet for a two-day session.

The focus is on vaccines for COVID-19, hepatitis B, and chickenpox; votes are expected Thursday on hepatitis B and a combined shot for measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox.

The committee may reconsider the recommendation for hepatitis B vaccines at birth.

And the chairperson already has suggested not giving the MMRV combination shot to children under 4. Some experts are concerned about revisiting these recommendations without new safety data.

The committee will make COVID-19 vaccine recommendations on Friday.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/health/cdc-vaccine-panel-meets-after-fired-director-alleges-political-pressure

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Flights at San Diego International Airport were grounded for several hours Wednesday evening after a private plane attempting to take off had problems with a landing gear and became disabled on the runway.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a ground stop was issued just after 6:30 p.m. due to the incident on the runway.

The ground stop called for a hold on all outbound flights, while all inbound flights were diverted to other airports.

The issue caused a big backup at the airport and left many travelers scrambling to find backup plans for the night.

San Diego International Airport officials said the runway was reopened at around 9:20 p.m.

WATCH — Reporter Jane Kim talks to one traveler who may not make an important event because of last night's ground stop:

San Diego International Airport resumes operations after ground stop

CONSUMER:

Every day is earthquake season in California, with active faults crisscrossing the state. And as homeowners look for ways to protect their homes, experts say buying earthquake insurance is an important step.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel talks to one expert about the costs and benefits of obtaining earthquake insurance:

California homeowners urged to consider earthquake insurance as protection costs remain steady

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

The plan to implement parking fees at Balboa Park is being delayed for several months, but the pause could directly effect other City of San Diego services.

WATCH — Reporter Perla Shaheen explains how delayed revenue from the fees might put library and rec center hours on the chopping block:

Balboa Park parking fee delay could impact library and recreation center hours

Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: