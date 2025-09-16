Yes to paid parking for Balboa Park: Eventually

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego City Council is taking another step towards paid parking at Balboa Park -- but not without a fight from San Diegans in the form of a roughly two-and-a-half-hour-long public comment.

“I think that's grossly unfair,” said one public commenter.

Hours of pushing back against the proposed fees didn't stop them, but it did slow the implementation down.

The council is pushing back paid parking until quarterly and annual parking passes for residents and staff members are available.

Once that gets figured out, the rates would go into effect. But they are a little different than the originally proposed ones.

Within the three tiers of parking lots proposed, there will be different rates for different lots and users.

Residents would get more free parking hours in addition to paid lots being priced as low as $5.

At level three lots, like the one at Inspiration Point, locals would get the first three hours free.

At level two lots, like the ones for the Starlight Bowl and the Veterans Museum, they would pay $5 for all day parking.

And at level one lots -- like at the Organ Pavilion, it’ll be $8 a day.

Those who don't have an address in the city limits of San Diego pay roughly double.

Another problem brought up: San Diego High School students say they have to park at Inspiration Point to go to school.

“In 9 days I will get my driver's license, but based on this proposal, I have nowhere to park,” said Ellie, a junior at the school.

A solution to that is supposed to come along with the passes.

As for the parking meters along Park Boulevard and 6th Avenue, those were approved six to two.

They will cost $2.50 per hour, with a maximum of $10 per day.

With the wait for the passes to become available to locals, the Oct. 6 start date for paid parking may also face a delay.

