10News Wake Up Call: Peak heat is here, record highs possible

ABC 10News brings you team coverage of the heat wave's peak throughout San Diego County expected on Thursday. The heat advisories for the inland and mountain areas will last until 8 p.m. Friday, as temperatures in the 90s and a few low 100s will persist. In the deserts, an extreme heat warning is active, also until 8 p.m. Friday.

As Meteorologist Megan Parry forecasts possible record highs for Borrego Springs, Ramona and Campo, our reporters spoke to schools, beachgoers, hikers and construction workers about how they're handling the heat. Parry says Escondido and Chula Vista will also reach temperatures near their record highs.

Tips to Stay Safe in the Heat:

Extreme heat is a danger to anyone, especially those with respiratory issues, people who work outdoors, children and the elderly. Make sure outdoor pets have safe shelter and cool water. Cars turn into ovens in a matter of minutes, so be sure to check the back seat and never leave children or pets in the car. Wear light-weight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and stay hydrated! Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, enjoy air conditioning whenever possible and if you're working in the heat make sure to take breaks often and drink plenty of water.

Now is a good time to check your cars for loose tire tread or parts—anything that could easily spark a fire. In addition, make sure you have a go bag and working flashlights in case of an emergency or power outage.

San Diego County has cool zones open to the public, giving people another opportunity to beat the heat. Follow this link to find the full list of locations.

United Airlines flights were back up and running Thursday morning after a computer glitch brought the entire company to a halt for several hours yesterday afternoon into the evening.

The ground stop started just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the airline says the specific tech issues were related to the system that balances weight on their airplanes.

As a result, more than a thousand flights were either canceled or delayed.

Although the flight status page on the San Diego International Airport was not active early Thursday, the flight tracking website Flight Aware indicated as of 4:30 a.m. that at least two United flights were canceled and another was delayed this morning. Meanwhile, LAX had 13 cancellations and six delays for United flights, per Flight Aware.

"We are working with customers to get them to their destinations after a technology disruption on Wednesday evening," the airline said in a statement. "The underlying technology issue has been resolved, and, while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations."

Some sunscreens can cost nearly $100, while others can be as cheap as $5. So ABC 10News asked Dr. Reid Oldenburg, the president of the San Diego Dermatologist Society, how people find the balance between finding the sunblock they’re actually going to use consistently and price points so they don’t break the bank.

Oldenburg says the beach bag mainstay is essential and should be at least 30 SPF and FDA approved.

An Escondido mother is sharing her son's story of survival and recovery after a near-drowning incident five years ago, hoping to inspire pool safety as temperatures rise this summer.

"I'm grateful Malachi is with us and thriving," Bernal said.

Trisha Bernal's son Malachi, 8, suffered severe brain damage after being discovered at the bottom of a pool during a get-together at a friend's home in Poway that included 9 children and 3 adults.

ABC 10News reporter Michael Chen first spoke with Bernal and Malachi in 2021, nearly a year after the accident, when she described the initial shock of the incident.

"Lots of shock. You just don't know how to respond in a situation like that. It's a parent's worst nightmare," Bernal said.

