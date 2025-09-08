10News Wake Up Call: San Diego Zoo parking could get more expensive; renting out swimming pools for extra cash

Good Monday morning!

On the heels of the big changes to parking meter rates near Petco Park, more changes could be coming to a parking lot at another major local attraction -- the San Diego Zoo.

It is currently free to park in the Zoo-owned lot at Balboa Park, but a recent change to the lease agreement between the City of San Diego and the Zoo will allow the Zoo to implement paid parking.

That lease has been in effect since 1979.

Earlier this summer, the city approved a plan to begin charging drivers to park at Balboa Park; including the Zoo-owned lot, city officials believe paid parking at Balboa Park will generate an additional $3 million.

At a City Council meeting on Monday, councilmembers will consider whether to authorize the updated lease agreement.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian attackers opened fire on people at a bus stop at during the morning rush hour in Jerusalem.

Israeli officials say six people were killed and another 12 wounded.

Police said an Israeli soldier and civilians who were at the scene Monday shot and killed the two attackers.

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from the bus stop at a busy intersection.

The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.

Monday’s shooting was the deadliest in Israel since October 2024.

Looking for a place to host a pool party? It could be right in your own neighborhood.

Consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how many San Diego homeowners are generating additional income by renting out their backyard swimming pools:

Homeowners making extra money through swimming pool rentals

A San Diego nurse who has been helping injured people in Gaza returned to San Diego over the weekend.

ABC 10News first met Amanda Nasser in July as she packed her suitcase with medical supplies in preparation for her month-long trip.

Reporter Yasmeed Ludy follows through as Nasser came home to embrace her family again:

San Diego nurse reunites with family after volunteering at Gaza hospital for a month

