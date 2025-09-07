Paid parking at the San Diego Zoo is closer to reality than you think

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The paid parking battle in Balboa Park has now expanded to another free lot in the area — one belonging to the San Diego Zoo.

Now those planning on heading to one of the city’s biggest attractions might have to shell out even more money.

“I think it's kind of sad that you know, it's getting to the point where everywhere you go you have to pay for everything. It just seems to be the way everything's going,” said a visitor to the zoo.

San Diegans are slowly starting to feel the impacts of the city’s efforts to address the big budget deficit.

One of them is charging for parking. The latest lot affected: the San Diego Zoo.

“I come here because the parking is free. And it's just, I mean, like we were talking about, like it's so expensive to go to the zoo anyway, and to add on a cost for parking would be just ridiculous,” said a visitor to the zoo.

The current lease between the City of San Diego and the Zoological Society of San Diego extends back to 1979. Now the first amendment to it will allow the zoo to implement paid parking along with Balboa Park.

The city’s budget action includes an assumed 3 million dollars to be generated by the charges from the park and the zoo.

The San Diego Zoo told ABC 10News in a statement, “Earlier this year, the City of San Diego proposed implementing paid parking at city beaches and parks, including Balboa Park.

We have been in constant communication and collaboration with City officials to best understand these changes and how they will affect parking at the San Diego Zoo, including timelines, potential exemptions and other implementation details.

As part of these discussions, should we need to implement paid parking as part of this change in Balboa Park, we are preemptively exploring a lease amendment with City Council that would allow us different options when offering parking at the Zoo for San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance members, team members, and volunteers. We are dedicated to making the visitor experience at the Zoo as positive as possible and we will continue to ensure all guests are informed about updates and changes through the Zoo’s official communication channels."

The Safari Park charges $20 per vehicle.

“I don't even think I would get a pass if that was the case, which is sad, but rather spend my money on something else that has free parking,” said a visitor to the Zoo.