10News Wake Up Call: City trash deadline looms; wet start to first day of fall

This morning, we take a look at the big change to trash pick-up fees coming for thousands of San Diego residents and the decisions households will have to make about the specific types of bins they will receive.

President Trump on Monday is preparing to make a major announcement about autism in which his administration is expected to link the use of Tylenol to the development in children.

A crucial deadline when it comes to City of San Diego trash service is quickly approaching for about 220,000 households.

City residents have until Tuesday, Sept. 30, to choose the specific type of trash bins they want, but ABC 10News learned not many have signed up.

Per city officials, only 70,000 households have created an account on the city's online portal as of Sept. 18.

By Sept. 30, households will have to choose the bin size they would like for trash collection. Those who do not create an account and make their desired choice will automatically be given a regular 95-gallon bin — which is the most expensive option at around $44 per month.

Those who sign up will also be able to choose two other options in addition to the 95-gallon bin:

-- 65-gallon bins that are about $39 per month

-- 35-gallon bins that are about $33 per month

The city believes some people have not yet chosen because they know they will get the standard 95-gallon bin, but if residents need multiple bins or would like a different one, creating an account to make a choice is necessary.

Jeremy Bauer with the city’s Environmental Services Department said, “The city will be replacing all the existing containers, and we will stop collecting from the old black containers and from the old blue containers. So, if a customer needs two recycling containers, they should log into the portal and select two. If they need two trash containers, they should go in and select two.”

Bauer also said the new bins will help the city track which service people choose.

City of San Diego residents who have not signed up can do so at https://www.sandiego.gov/environmental-services/trash-service-updates.

Anyone who needs to switch a bin size will have 30 days after they receive their bin.

The trash service update is tied to the 2022 passage of Measure B, which allows the city to charge for trash pickup for single-family homes.

President Trump and his administration on Monday are expected to link the development of autism with Tylenol use during pregnancy, along with the use of vitamin folate, which is often taken by women to help a baby’s brain and spine develop.

At the memorial for political activist Charlie Kirk on Sunday, the president stated, “I think we found an answer to autism. How about that? Autism tomorrow, we're going to be talking in the Oval Office and the White House about autism, how it happens, so we won't let it happen anymore.”

So far, there have been no studies that have proven that the use of Tylenol -- known as acetaminophen -- by pregnant women is a cause of autism.

However, some limited evidence suggests it is associated with higher rates of neurological issues. Those studies have been mixed.

Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, issued a statement that said, “Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy. Without it, women face dangerous choices: suffer through conditions like fever that are potentially harmful to both mom and baby or use riskier alternatives.”

READ FULL STORY: https://www.10news.com/us-news/white-house-announcement-could-link-tylenol-to-autism-risk-add-new-treatments

In a time where people are always looking for ways to save money, there's a growing trend that's helping people stick to what they need versus what they want.

President Trump on Friday asked the Supreme Court reinstate his passport policy that allows only male or female options, drawing a reaction from local LGBTQ advocates.

In January, the president signed an executive order that requires male or female sex designations on passports based on birth certificates.

However, a lower court struck down the president's order in June.

