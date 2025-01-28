LGBT Community Center comments on 'X' gender marker passport applications being suspended

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Being able to get a passport is part of being a U.S. citizen.

But for some that document is being put on hold.

The pause coming after an inauguration promise from President Donald Trump became policy.

"As of today, it will henceforth be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders: male and female,” Trump said during his inauguration.

One of Trump's executive orders says it's now U.S. policy to acknowledge only two sexes male and female.

In line with the order, a State Department spokesperson told ABC 10News when it issues a passport, there will only be two options “M”, and “F”; someone's biological sex.

A spokesperson adds it's no longer issuing U.S. passports where the gender says X and freezing all applications for those asking for a different gender than what's in the executive order. Adding, any updates would be on the State Department's website.

"Our trans and our non-binary community are scared,” Phoenix Schneider, Senior Dir. Of Programs for San Diego LGBT Community Center

Phoenix Schneider with the San Diego LGBT Community Center.

Schneider told ABC 10News he finds this direction from the state department is concerning.

"As a proud and non-binary person, we are here. We've always been here and we will continue to be here. Trans and non-binary people are the experts on who we are. And the federal government will not legislate us out of existence with the stroke of a pen,” Schneider

Schneider's said those in the LGBTQ+ community that the center is there for them during this time.

"If you're having issues surrounding your application, for your passport, you can come to The Center for resources, for support,” Schneider said.

ABC 10News I asked the state department if the policy change means those with suspended applications will have to reapply and what it means for those who've already been issued a passport with the X gender marker.

A department spokesperson wasn't able to provide any further information.

ABC News reported the Biden administration introduced the X gender marker option on passport applications in 2022.

A White House official told ABC 10News that this affects current and future applications as they referred us back to the wording of the executive order.