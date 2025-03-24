10News Wake Up Call: Monday, March 24

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.

Here's what you need to know in the Monday, March 24, 2025, edition of the 10News Wake Up Call newsletter.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

State Citizen Security Force in Baja California Yolanda Marodi arrested by the State Citizen Security Force in Baja California on Saturday, March 22.

Just over a month after Cal Fire Capt. Rebecca Marodi was found stabbed to death in her Ramona home, the suspect in the case -- identified as Marodi’s wife Yolanda -- was arrested in Mexico.

Mexican law enforcement officers arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Olejniczak Marodi on March 22 in Mexicali. She was turned over to U.S. authorities and processed at a U.S. port of entry, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s investigators said Yolanda Marodi fled to Mexico hours after Rebecca Marodi was found by her mother with fatal stab wounds at the couple’s home on Rancho Villa Road on the evening of Feb. 17.

According to an arrest warrant, Yolanda was suspected of killing her wife because Rebecca intended to end the marriage.

The arrest warrant declaration from a San Diego County District Attorney's Office peace officer stated Yolanda Marodi texted a "known associate" on Feb. 18, "Becky came home and told me she was leaving me, she met someone else, all the messages were lies. We had a big fight and I hurt her ... I'm sorry."

Per the arrest warrant declaration, Ring camera surveillance footage from outside the home captured Rebecca Marodi leaving the residence, with her wife chasing after her.

The victim, who appears to be bloodied in the video, "is heard yelling out `Yolanda! Please ... I don't want to die,"' the document stated. Yolanda Marodi then responds, "You should have thought about that before," according to the declaration, which says the suspect appears to be holding a knife in her hand and has blood on her arms in the footage.

Rebecca Marodi repeatedly asks her wife to call 911 and at some point, the pair re-enter the home.

About 10 minutes later, Yolanda Marodi is seen loading items into a Chevrolet Equinox and leaving the residence, the declaration states.

Court records show Yolanda Marodi served prison time from February 2004 to November 2013 for the October 2000 stabbing death of her first spouse, James Olejniczak, in San Bernardino County. She pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in that case. Family court records filed at the North County courthouse in Vista indicate James Olejniczak and Yolanda Olejniczak filed for divorce in May 2000.

The investigation into the homicide was ongoing, sheriff's officials said.

Rebecca Marodi, 49, served with Cal Fire for 23 years.

City News Service contributed to this report.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

Coasts

Inland

Mountains

Deserts

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

Emergency crews rescued a woman trapped in her SUV that flipped over onto its side on a Pacific Beach street early Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Grand Avenue, near the Crystal Pier.

San Diego Police officers told ABC 10News that the driver struck a parked vehicle, causing her SUV to roll over.

Responding firefighters had to cut the windshield before pulling the woman out of the wreckage.

ABC 10News learned the woman was evaluated for a possible DUI before she was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

CONSUMER:

San Diego City Council members Sean Elo-Rivera and Marni von Wilpert on Monday will discuss a proposed ordinance intended to end digital-only grocery discounts that “force many consumers to pay more at the checkout line.”

In a news release on the Grocery Pricing Transparency Ordinance, Elo-Rivera’s office stated, “San Diego residents -- especially seniors, working families, and those without reliable internet access -- are being unfairly locked out of grocery store savings because big retailers have shifted discounts onto digital platforms. This ordinance will require stores to offer the same savings to all customers, not just those with smartphones and apps.”

“This ordinance is about fairness, transparency, and stopping corporate schemes that squeeze consumers for more money. If a discount is available digitally, it should be available to everyone – period,” Elo-River’s office added.

The full City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance Monday afternoon; if passed, it would be the first of its kind in the nation.

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

An 18-year-old girl who died from a suspected drug overdose in Chula Vista was remembered by her family members and friends at a vigil.

For several weeks, Jaylin Perez went unidentified after she was found unresponsive at a trolley stop in mid-January.

Reporter Ava Kershner follows through with Perez’s mother as she continues to search for answers.

Thanks for waking up with us!