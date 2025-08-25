10News Wake Up Call: Classes begin at several local colleges; family flees Spring Valley house fire

Happy Monday morning!

Today is the first day of classes for several local colleges, including San Diego State and Palomar College. Reporter Adam Campos talks to Palomar College's president about the legacy she is bringing to the campus to help her connect with students from diverse backgrounds.

Also, a family and their dogs were displaced after a fire erupted at their Spring Valley home early this morning.

It’s the start of a new chapter for many local students as classes start today at San Diego State University, Cal State San Marcos, Southwestern College, Palomar College, and schools in the San Diego Community College District.

WATCH — Reporter Adam Campos speaks to Palomar College's president, Dr. Star Rivera-Lacey, about what it means to lead the school and the importance of education for students with backgrounds like hers:

The start of the fall quarter at UC San Diego begins Sept. 22; classes at Point Loma Nazarene University begin Sept. 2, with University of San Diego classes starting on Sept. 3.

A family and their dogs were forced to flee from their Spring Valley home after a fire erupted in the back patio early Monday morning.

San Miguel Fire & Rescue Department officials said the fire happened at a home on Tarleton Street, near Jamacha Road, at around 1 a.m.

Officials told ABC 10News family members woke up and saw smoke coming from the back patio area that was converted into an extra bedroom.

Two adults, four children, and two dogs were able to safely get out of the home.

At least two nearby homes were evacuated as firefighters worked to put out the fire. Crews extinguished the flames before they spread to the other houses.

The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Youth sports can be a great experience for kids, but it can take a toll on parents’ wallets.

WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel looks at a more budget-friendly way many families are shopping for better gear for their young athletes:

The owner of a landscaping business said two of his employees were detained by ICE agents in Encinitas, just a few days after agents detained a man in the same area near Dale Lane Elementary School.

That detainment led to a community rally at an Encinitas City Council meeting.

WATCH — Reporter Laura Acevedo looks into the debate over whether those employees should have been detained at all:

