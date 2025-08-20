Parent detained by immigration enforcement near Encinitas elementary school

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) — Community members have been notified, and local leaders are speaking out after a parent was detained by immigration enforcement near an Encinitas school on Wednesday.

The Encinitas Union School District said the detainment was witnessed by family, community members, staff, and students and occurred several blocks from Park Dale Lane Elementary.

"I am deeply saddened to be writing to you today regarding an immigration enforcement incident that occurred this morning before school near Park Dale Lane Elementary," the district's superintendent said in the letter.

Dear EUSD Community,



I am deeply saddened to be writing to you today regarding an immigration enforcement incident that occurred this morning before school near Park Dale Lane Elementary. We want to share this information with all of you as it certainly impacts our greater community.



A parent of an EUSD student was detained near an intersection by Park Dale Lane Elementary while driving to work. This incident was witnessed by family, community members, staff and students causing fear and trauma across our district. Our first concern, of course, is this family, and our district personnel will be providing them with support throughout this challenging process.



As a District community, we are alarmed and disturbed by this event and its impact on children and families. EUSD stands firmly with every family in this community. Our top priority is for our school campuses to be safe, welcoming places for all children and families, regardless of immigration status. We remain deeply committed to ensuring that every student is treated with dignity and respect, and that every family feels supported and cared for within our school community. Our community liaisons continue to work individually with families to ensure they are connected with the resources and support they need.



I also want to reiterate our District’s board policies and protocols in response to immigration enforcement, which are grounded in respect, protection, and confidentiality for all families. EUSD staff have been informed to uphold and protect the legal rights of students and families, and no information is shared with immigration authorities without a court order or judicial subpoena. For information on District procedures, please visit our website at: https://www.eusd.net/parents-community/immigration-supports



If you or your family are in need of resources or support or you would like to assist other families, please reach out to your school community liaison.



Sincerely,



Andrée Grey, Ed.D.

Superintendent



California State Senator Catherine Blakespear confirmed the incident, saying:

I am horrified by videos I have seen of an apprehension made in my hometown of Encinitas by what appears to be federal police working for ICE.



The agents removed a father driving with his family members from the car that he had just pulled over to drop their daughter at school. Agents abruptly separated him from his child and family, without showing identification or providing a warrant, despite repeated requests by his family and the public to see a warrant signed by a judge. There was no reason given for his arrest. They didn’t even allow him to say goodbye to his family members before driving him off in an unmarked vehicle.



This is inhumane, barbaric and lawless. We should all be outraged.



What this video shows, just like so many other videos, is a police state in which civil liberties and constitutional protections are brushed aside, and that any person can be apprehended on the street without probable cause for arrest. Every person in California and this country should be outraged by the overreach and lack of due process associated with this heavy-handed government action. It could happen to anyone. Our immigrant community is particularly at risk.



This is shocking, unacceptable and undemocratic. Each of us needs to use our voices to demand change.



Congressman Mike Levin also sent out the following statement on social media: