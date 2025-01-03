10News Wake Up Call: Foggy start to the day causes delays at airport

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In this edition of the 10News Wake Up Call, our newsroom brings you local angles on the New Orleans terrorist truck attack and monitors foggy conditions at the San Diego International Airport.

Plus, ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija has a report about a class-action lawsuit over security deposits that reached a nearly $10 million settlement.

Time to get you locked and loaded for the day ahead prior to the first weekend of 2025.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have told law enforcement agencies across the nation to be on the lookout for potential copycats of the truck attack in New Orleans.

Fourteen people were killed and 35 injured in the terrorist attack during New Year's celebrations on Bourbon Street.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the truck driver, U.S.-born Army veteran Shamsud Din Jabbar, became an ISIS sympathizer. They believe he acted alone.

In the meantime, Bourbon Street is open again to foot traffic, and New Orleans put up new barricades to keep cars and trucks out.

On Thursday, ABC 10News reporter Perla Shaheen looked into how the city tries to protect people from attacks like the one in New Orleans. Steel columns called bollards block cars from entering pedestrian areas in the Gaslamp Quarter. Crews install them every day at seven intersections on Fifth Avenue.

They were initially installed in July 2023 as the city worked to make the Gaslamp area more walkable. They also help deter vehicle attacks.

See Shaheen's full report below:

Gaslamp Quarter steel columns could protect pedestrians from terror attacks

The San Diego Police Department says there are no known threats in the city, but people should stay alert and report any suspicious activity. ABC 10News also spoke to the owner of the local New Orleans Creole Cafe about their reaction to the terrorist attack.

MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:

TRAFFIC UPDATE

More than 100 flights are either canceled or delayed as the San Diego International Airport feels the effects of Friday morning's dense fog advisory. The FAA issued a ground stop late Thursday night because of the visibility problems, but that has since been lifted.

However, there's a possibility it could be reissued Friday morning.

As of 5:45 a.m., 37 flights have been canceled and 72 delayed. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the airport to gather more information. Tune in to our 6 a.m. broadcast for the latest details.

Dozens of flights delayed or canceled amid dense fog advisory in San Diego

BREAKING OVERNIGHT

A man was able to escape unharmed after crashing and rolling his truck late Thursday night. This happened at 11:30 p.m. on I-5 North, just north of Palm Avenue.

Footage from the 10News Breaking News Tracker shows the mess it created. The man was towing a sedan when both vehicles hit the center divide and flipped over. The California Highway Patrol had to close the left lanes to clean up the wreck. The area has since reopened to traffic.

I-5 rollover crash near Palm City

CONSUMER:

A class-action lawsuit over security deposits has reached a settlement worth nearly $10 million.

The decision will affect roughly 60,000 tenants who lived in apartments operated by MG Properties, according to the plaintiffs' attorney Jimmie Parker.

That includes Rachel Willier, who moved into the Preserve at Melrose apartments in Vista in 2017. She moved out in 2021.

Hear Willier's story in the full report from ABC 10News anchor Melissa Mecija below:

Security deposit class-action lawsuit settles for millions of dollars

ABC 10News reached out to the attorneys representing MG Properties, also known as Glieberman Properties.

Shannon Sweeney with Fennemore Law released this statement:

"Fennemore has been privileged to represent MG Properties in this litigation. MG Properties strenuously disputes the allegations in this case, denies any wrongdoing, and maintains that its policies and practices have at all times complied with the law. We believe that it had many strong and viable defenses. Assuming it is approved at the final hearing in February, the settlement reflects a business decision to resolve a lengthy, expensive, and time-consuming lawsuit so that MG Properties can focus on being an industry leader in providing excellent housing and management services to its residents."

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

If you've been to the grocery store lately, you'll likely notice the price of eggs has gone way up — that is if you can find them at all.

For weeks now, ABC 10News has been reporting on the rising number of bird flu cases we're seeing now across the Golden State.

The outbreak is heavily impacting California farmers and your wallets.

According to the latest report from the Department of Agriculture, the average price for a dozen eggs in California is now $8.97. That's up nearly $4 from the month before.

Stores and businesses that rely on eggs are feeling the burden.

ABC 10News reporter Laura Acevedo spoke to Nina Rios Fuentes, the owner of Nina's Baking Corner, about how her business has been impacted.

Bird flu, holiday demand to blame for skyrocketing egg prices and shortage

Our newsroom will continue to keep a pulse on this developing story regarding the bird flu outbreaks across California.

