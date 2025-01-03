Bird flu, holiday season demand to blame for skyrocketing egg prices and shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you've likely noticed the price for eggs has not only gone up, but they're not always easy to find, and that's due in part to the bird flu outbreak affecting California farmers.

The skyrocketing egg prices and the shortage are bad for business for Nina Rios Fuentes, who is a local baker and owner of Nina's Baking Corner.

She's been having a hard time finding eggs to fulfill her baking orders, having to go to several grocery stores to find the eggs she needs.

According to a report from the last week of December from the Department of Agriculture, the average price for a dozen eggs in California is now $8.97 compared to $5.21 a dozen a month before, during the last week of November, which amounts to a 72% increase.

The same report says the increase is due to concerns about ongoing outbreaks of avian influenza, also known as bird flu. The report also states that eggs are usually high in demand during the holiday season, adding to the shortage.

Thursday, multiple grocery stores around San Diego had signs posted in the egg section apologizing to customers for the shortage.