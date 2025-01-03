Local Creole Cafe owner 'horrified' by New Orleans attacks

An attack almost 2,000 miles away being felt right here in San Diego.

A New Orleans native brought his family recipies to Old Town 20 years ago- but still has connections in the crescent city.

Right after the attack, he immediately went to check on those in his hometown.

“Welcome to our kitchen,” said Mark Bihm, owner of New Orleans Creole Cafe.

It seems a normal day in the restaurant.

Gumbo is on the stove, and vegetables are ready to be cut.

But nothing is being done in this kitchen without a heavy heart.

“Bourbon Street, of course, which is a a destination by so many people, and it's a place where people can come and feel free. Unfortunately because of what happened, we're not as safe as we used to be,” said Bihm.

Mark Bihm may have moved two decades ago, but he still remembers the sights and sounds of the French Quarter like it was yesterday.

“My family actually had a house on royal street in the early 1800s. The French Quarter is beautiful, haunting,” said Bihm.

When he heard about the attack on Bourbon Street:

“I started checking with people immediately and of course social media. I had friends who- he couldn't work that night because the incident occurred right in front of his gig on Bourbon Street,” said Bihm.

Despite being states away, his home is still reflected on the walls, in the family recipies, and in the frustration he feels today.

“We need to work on these solutions because these are things happening every day to people. And we've got to find solutions and they're out there,” said Bihm.

