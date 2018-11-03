Vigil scheduled for Navy sailor fatally shot on I-15
Mark Saunders
12:01 PM, Nov 3, 2018
Share Article
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Friends are expected to come together to remember the Navy sailor shot and killed while checking on an apparent stalled vehicle.
A vigil for 21-year-old Curtis Adams will be held Saturday at Breakers Beach on Naval Station Coronado. Those attending will need valid military identification since the vigil is on-base.
Adams was shot and killed on Interstate 15 near Mountain View in the early morning hours of Oct. 27. The Navy sailor was checking on a stopped car to see if the driver needed help, according to San Diego Police.