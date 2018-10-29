Suspect in shooting of Navy sailor on San Diego freeway has criminal history

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - 10News examined the criminal history of a man accused in the shooting death of an active duty Navy sailor on a San Diego freeway over the weekend.



Court records obtained by 10News show Brandon Acuna has been involved in several crimes, but all of them being misdemeanors.



In 2015, Acuna was charged with driving on a suspended license. Two years later, he was arrested for being in possession of a controlled substance. Several months ago, Acuna arrested and charged for carrying a concealed dagger.



Then, on Oct. 27, the 21-year-old Acuna was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Curtis Adams.



According to police, after he was spotted trying to break into a car, Acuna opened fire at the car’s owner before driving away. The owner was not injured.



A short time later, police said Acuna pulled over on the transition ramp from Interstate 15 to Interstate 5 in Mountain View when Adams stopped his car to check if someone might be stranded and in need of assistance.



Police alleged Acuna opened fire when Adams approached the car and then drove off. Adams, 21, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.



Police eventually tracked Acuna down and arrested him.



Acuna is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.