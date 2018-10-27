Gunman kills one in I-15 fatal shooting near Mountain View

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man was killed early Saturday morning after stopping his vehicle to help a motorist believed to be stranded on the I-15 freeway.

The 21-year-old and his girlfriend were on southbound on the freeway near the northbound I-5 on-ramp in Mountain View at around 2:20 a.m. when they spotted a stranded car.

The couple stopped their vehicle to help, said San Diego police homicide Lt. Anthony Dupree. The victim exited his vehicle and approached the other car.

Someone inside the vehicle opened fire on the victim then fled the scene.

The unidentified victim was transported to UCSD Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Officers said that two people have been detained and are being questioned by investigators. No other details were given at this time.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area while investigators continue to work the scene. It's unknown when the section of the highway will reopen.

