Video shows San Diego Coast Guard rescuing 8 people, 5 dogs from Montecito mudslides

MONTECITO, Calif. -- Video shows the San Diego Coast Guard rescuing people and dogs following the mudslides in Southern California Tuesday.

Captured from a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter, the video shows a total of eight people and five dogs being rescued from the Montecito Golf Course.

According to the Coast Guard, mudslides in the area made roads impassable.

RELATED: At least 15 dead following California mudslides, 24 still missing

Those rescued were taken to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

The death toll from the mudslides has risen to 15 with two dozen people still missing.

RELATED: Local crew saves family from Montecito mudslide