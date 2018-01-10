Video shows San Diego Coast Guard rescuing 8 people, 5 dogs from Montecito mudslides

Zac Self
2:50 PM, Jan 10, 2018
1 hour ago

Video shows the U.S. Coast Guard rescuing people and dogs following the mudslides in Southern California Tuesday.

MONTECITO, Calif. -- Video shows the San Diego Coast Guard rescuing people and dogs following the mudslides in Southern California Tuesday.

Captured from a MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter, the video shows a total of eight people and five dogs being rescued from the Montecito Golf Course.

According to the Coast Guard, mudslides in the area made roads impassable.

Those rescued were taken to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

The death toll from the mudslides has risen to 15 with two dozen people still missing.

