At least 15 dead following California mudslides, 24 still missing

The damage was spread over 30-square-miles, according to the Associated Press.
50 people had to be rescued and at least 25 people injured. Four of those injured were last reported in severely critical condition.
The San Diego Fire Department's Task Force 8 canine search and rescue mission received a request Wednesday to travel to Santa Barbara. The team consists of a task force leader, search team manager, logistics manager and two canine search specialists.
Help from the Coast Guard, National Guard and Los Angeles County is also on the way.
The mudslide occurred after flash flooding in the Santa Ynez Mountains. The same mountains were stripped of their vegetation by the massive Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire on record in California.