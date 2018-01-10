At least 15 dead following California mudslides, 24 still missing

Zac Self, Associated Press
1:30 PM, Jan 10, 2018
MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: A car sits parked in the garage of a home that was damaged by a mudslide on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. 15 people have died and hundreds are still stranded after massive mudslides crashed through Montecito, California early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: Firefighters search for people trapped in mudslide debris on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. 15 people have died and hundreds are still stranded after massive mudslides crashed through Montecito, California early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: Firefighters clear debris from a mudslide as they try to fix a gas leak on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. 15 people have died and hundreds are still stranded after massive mudslides crashed through Montecito, California early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, CA - JANUARY 10: Part of structure sits in a tree after being knocked off its foundation by a mudslide on January 10, 2018 in Montecito, California. 15 people have died and hundreds are still stranded after massive mudslides crashed through Montecito, California early Tuesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MONTECITO, Calif. --  At least 15 people have died and 24 more still unaccounted for following mudslides that struck Southern California.

Searches continued Wednesday as the winter storms that caused the mudslides moved out of the area.

"We have no idea where they're at. We think somewhere in the debris field," said Amber Anderson, a spokeswoman with Santa Barbara County.

The damage was spread over 30-square-miles, according to the Associated Press.

50 people had to be rescued and at least 25 people injured. Four of those injured were last reported in severely critical condition.

The San Diego Fire Department's Task Force 8 canine search and rescue mission received a request Wednesday to travel to Santa Barbara. The team consists of a task force leader, search team manager, logistics manager and two canine search specialists.

Help from the Coast Guard, National Guard and Los Angeles County is also on the way.

The mudslide occurred after flash flooding in the Santa Ynez Mountains. The same mountains were stripped of their vegetation by the massive Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire on record in California.

Authorities said only about 10 to 15 percent of those in the mandatory evacuation area of Santa Barbara County heeded the warning.

