MONTECITO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Across the state, destructive mudslides and downpours wreaked havoc Tuesday. Thirteen weather-related deaths have been reported, but a Montecito family escaped that fate.

A local Coast Guard crew saved the family of five and their dogs from the mudslides in Santa Barbara County.

Part of the Coast Guard rescue team sent from San Diego to Montecito and what they’re seeing. They rescued a mom and dad, their 3 kids (including a baby) and 2 dogs. Still rescuing more people as we speak. @10News pic.twitter.com/xjrXhC3NM7 — Bree Steffen (@10NewsBree) January 10, 2018

The five crew members left Tuesday morning with an extra rescue swimmer, unsure of how many people they would be rescuing.

When they arrived the family was in their attic, trying to escape the mudslide rushing through their home.

In all, they rescued two dogs, a seven-year-old, a three-year-old, an infant and the children's parents from a severely damaged home.

The Coast Guard crew was on their way back to San Diego when they got the call to assist the National Guard in Santa Barbara County.

