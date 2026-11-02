US citizen fined $5K, arrested on warrant after alleged illegal border entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents assigned to the San Diego Sector arrested a U.S. citizen who allegedly entered the country illegally between designated ports of entry near Mine Canyon, the agency announced Monday.

At about 2 p.m. Oct. 15, agents encountered the individual after he crossed the international border near Dulzura, according to CBP.

Officials said the individual claimed U.S. citizenship but did not possess documents or identification to verify the claim. Record checks later confirmed the individual's identity and U.S. citizenship. The checks also revealed an active felony warrant issued by the Los Angeles Police Department related to an alleged domestic-violence offense, according to CBP.

Although the individual was a U.S. citizen, entering the United States at a location other than a designated port of entry violated federal law, they noted. The individual was transferred to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office for booking on the warrant, according to the CBP.

"U.S. citizenship does not exempt anyone from the requirement to enter our country through a designated port of entry," said Justin De La Torre, chief patrol agent for the U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector. "Entry between ports is illegal and unlawful. Our agents remain committed to enforcing immigration and customs laws while identifying individuals who may pose a threat to public safety."

People can report suspicious activity to the San Diego Sector at 619- 498-9900.

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