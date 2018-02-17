13 killed, 15 injured in Mexico after helicopter surveying earthquake damage crashes

OAXACA, Mexico (KGTV) - At least 13 people were killed and 15 others were injured after a helicopter crashed while surveying damage from Mexico's 7.2-magnitude earthquake Friday.

The victims, all of whom were on the ground at the time of the crash, included five women, four men, and three children, according to the Associated Press. The Oaxaca state prosecutor's office said another victim died at a nearby hospital.

The group of people had reportedly been spending the night in an open field following the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Mexico's southern state Friday, the AP reported.

RELATED: 7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico

The helicopter was reportedly carrying Mexico’s interior minister and Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat, according to Reuters. Murat reportedly was not injured.

Friday's earthquake hit shortly after 3:30 p.m., northeast of the city of Pinotepa de Don Luis. It was originally reported as a preliminary 7.5-magnitude quake, before being downgraded.

At least 100,000 people were left without power in Oaxaca and at least 50 homes were damaged by the earthquake as well.

Social media following the earthquake showed lights swaying violently inside buildings and people fleeing outside in Mexico City, where a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit last September, killing an estimated 200, including 22 school children.