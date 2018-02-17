7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico

OAXACA, Mexico (KGTV) - A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico's southern Pacific coastline Friday, according to USGS.

The earthquake struck in the state of Oaxaca shortly after 3:30 p.m., northeast of the city of Pinotepa de Don Luis. It was originally reported as a preliminary 7.5-magnitude quake, before being downgraded.

A tsunami warning has not been issued for the area, according to NOAA.

Mexico's National Seismological Service reported more than 50 aftershocks in the hour following the earthquake.

RELATED: Earthquake shakes Baja California, Central Mexico

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

Social media video quickly began circulating online, showing the quake shake structures as far away as Mexico City. In one instance, residents hung on to whatever they could, including a parked car:

Breaking: Large tremors following magnitude 7.5 earthquake in South Mexico pic.twitter.com/rZO5uYJcP1 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) February 17, 2018

We just had an earthquake in Mexico- epicenter in Pinotepa, Oaxaca 7.0 (last I heard) Here in Mexico City people grab on to whatever they can to feel safer. Still unknown what damage has been caused. pic.twitter.com/fYAu8M1Z8p — Andalalucha (@Andalalucha) February 17, 2018

Just last September a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit 76 miles outside Mexico City, killing an estimated 200, including 22 school children.

10News is monitoring this breaking news story.