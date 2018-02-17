7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico

OAXACA, Mexico (KGTV) - A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Mexico's southern Pacific coastline Friday, according to USGS.
The earthquake struck in the state of Oaxaca shortly after 3:30 p.m., northeast of the city of Pinotepa de Don Luis. It was originally reported as a preliminary 7.5-magnitude quake, before being downgraded.
A tsunami warning has not been issued for the area, according to NOAA.
We just had an earthquake in Mexico- epicenter in Pinotepa, Oaxaca 7.0 (last I heard) Here in Mexico City people grab on to whatever they can to feel safer. Still unknown what damage has been caused. pic.twitter.com/fYAu8M1Z8p