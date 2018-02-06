Two hot air balloons 'pulled over' by deputies near San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Two hot air balloons were pulled over by deputies in San Bernardino County after the department received several 911 calls about the balloons flying too close to rooftops Tuesday morning.
According to The Press-Enterprise, the calls began flooding in around 8 a.m. when residents noticed the balloons flying low in the Yucaipa neighborhood.
After responding, deputies saw two balloons, one green and the other blue, flying above a golf course within 5 feet of rooftops.