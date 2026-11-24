What is the best golf course in America?
Golf.com broke down the top 100 courses, they call it a Bucket List for American Golf.
So, how do they determine the list? It’s a democratic vote with the panelists.
Golf.com said each panelist gets a ballot with hundreds of courses. Beside the list of courses are 11 groupings. If a panelist considers a course to be among the top three in the U.S., they tick the first column. If they believe the course to be among Nos. 4-10, they check that column, followed by 11-25 and so on. They even have a column for “remove.” The organization is also careful with panelist selections to include a variety of input and to avoid anyone with ties to any of the courses.
Research shows golf is experiencing a resurgence as a hobby. The National Golf Foundation reports 30.6 million Americans play golf, that’s up 1.7 million from the previous year and a new record in playing.
Now, where in California can you find the top courses?
Los Angeles
Course: Los Angeles (North)
Rank: 11
Built: 1927
Designer: George C. Thomas Jr.
Course: Bel-Air
Rank: 70
Built: 1926
Designer: George C. Thomas Jr., William F. Bell
Pebble Beach:
Course: Cypress Point
Rank: 2
Built: 1928
Designer: Alister MacKenzie
Course: Pebble Beach
Rank: 12
Built: 1919
Designer: Jack Neville, Douglas Grant
Course: Monterey Peninsula (Shore)
Rank: 69
Built: 1962
Designer: Bob Baldock, 1962; Mike Strantz, 2004
Course: Monterey Peninsula (Dunes)
Rank: 86
Built: 1924
Designer: Seth Raynor, 1924; Tom Fazio, Jackson Kahn, 2015
SAN FRANCISCO
Course: San Francisco
Rank: 24
Built: 1918
Designer: A.W. Tillinghast
Course: California Golf Club of San Francisco
Rank: 26
Built: 1926
Designer: A.V. Macan, 1926; Alister MacKenzie, 1928; Kyle Phillips, 2007
Course: Olympic (Lake)
Rank: 71
Built: 1924
Designer: William Watson, Sam Whiting
SANTA CRUZ
Course: Pasatiempo
Rank: 60
Built: 1929
Designer: Alister MacKenzie
PACIFIC PALISADES
Course: Riviera
Rank: 14
Built: 1927
Designer: George Thomas Jr., Billy Bell Sr.
THERMAL
Course: Ladera
Rank: 96
Built: 2023
Designer: Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner