What is the best golf course in America?

Golf.com broke down the top 100 courses, they call it a Bucket List for American Golf.

So, how do they determine the list? It’s a democratic vote with the panelists.

Golf.com said each panelist gets a ballot with hundreds of courses. Beside the list of courses are 11 groupings. If a panelist considers a course to be among the top three in the U.S., they tick the first column. If they believe the course to be among Nos. 4-10, they check that column, followed by 11-25 and so on. They even have a column for “remove.” The organization is also careful with panelist selections to include a variety of input and to avoid anyone with ties to any of the courses.

Research shows golf is experiencing a resurgence as a hobby. The National Golf Foundation reports 30.6 million Americans play golf, that’s up 1.7 million from the previous year and a new record in playing.

Now, where in California can you find the top courses?

Los Angeles

Course: Los Angeles (North)

Rank: 11

Built: 1927

Designer: George C. Thomas Jr.

Course: Bel-Air

Rank: 70

Built: 1926

Designer: George C. Thomas Jr., William F. Bell

Pebble Beach:

Course: Cypress Point

Rank: 2

Built: 1928

Designer: Alister MacKenzie

Course: Pebble Beach

Rank: 12

Built: 1919

Designer: Jack Neville, Douglas Grant

Course: Monterey Peninsula (Shore)

Rank: 69

Built: 1962

Designer: Bob Baldock, 1962; Mike Strantz, 2004

Course: Monterey Peninsula (Dunes)

Rank: 86

Built: 1924

Designer: Seth Raynor, 1924; Tom Fazio, Jackson Kahn, 2015

SAN FRANCISCO

Course: San Francisco

Rank: 24

Built: 1918

Designer: A.W. Tillinghast

Course: California Golf Club of San Francisco

Rank: 26

Built: 1926

Designer: A.V. Macan, 1926; Alister MacKenzie, 1928; Kyle Phillips, 2007

Course: Olympic (Lake)

Rank: 71

Built: 1924

Designer: William Watson, Sam Whiting

SANTA CRUZ

Course: Pasatiempo

Rank: 60

Built: 1929

Designer: Alister MacKenzie

PACIFIC PALISADES

Course: Riviera

Rank: 14

Built: 1927

Designer: George Thomas Jr., Billy Bell Sr.

THERMAL

Course: Ladera

Rank: 96

Built: 2023

Designer: Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner

