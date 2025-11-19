The Streamline: 'Sanctuary city' policies in Vista; avoiding rental car mistakes

Here is what’s going on in the November 19 edition of the Streamline newsletter:

A late-night vote has made Vista the latest city in San Diego County to adopt “sanctuary city” policies to protect undocumented immigrants. We break down the updated policies for the North County city and the mayor's thoughts on the procedures.

Reporter Laura Acevedo obtained court documents that reveal the chaotic moments when a boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, killing four people in what is being called a human smuggling incident.

If you’re thinking of getting a rental car for the holidays, we’re showing you the simple steps you need to take to avoid a costly mistake that could deflate your plans.

After a debate that lasted over five hours, the Vista City Council late Tuesday night narrowly approved provisions to extend protections for undocumented immigrants.

The “sanctuary city” policies, first brought forward by City Councilmember Corinna Contreras, received a lot of support from community members but not from Mayor John Franklin.

"This is symbolic in a way, but it's not. It's not because it normalizes the disrespect and dismantling of our law enforcement infrastructure,” said Franklin.

The Community Safety and Due Process Resolution includes:



Disseminating "Know Your Rights" information and making a city-backed website with the same information



Prohibiting federal law enforcement from conducting immigration enforcement in non-public city-owned or city-controlled properties without a warrant



Ensuring future city contracts stipulate the prohibition of sharing sensitive information with immigration authorities unless required by law and requiring the same of city-collected information

Franklin told ABC 10News on Tuesday night that there have not been any large-scale immigration raids in Vista during President Trump’s second term.

Contreras called the policies “basic protection” for the city’s residents.

Lifelong Vista resident Felicia Gomez said before the council, "This resolution is the absolute bare minimum for what our city can do at a moment in time when our communities are afraid and looking to you all as city leadership to do everything in your power to stand with us."

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A large Russian drone and missile attack has hit the western Ukrainian city of Ternopil, killing 20 people, including two children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Turkey seeking diplomatic support against Russia’s invasion.

The attack targeted two apartment blocks, injuring at least 66 people.

Ukraine’s air force reported that Russia launched 476 drones and 48 missiles overnight.

Zelenskyy plans to meet Turkey’s President Erdogan to discuss diplomatic efforts.

Meanwhile, Romania and Poland scrambled fighter jets as Russian drones entered their airspace.

Russia claims the attacks were retaliation for Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory.

Story by Illia Novikov, Associated Press

This holiday season, many travelers will opt to rent a vehicle to get to their destination -- but before signing on the dotted lines, there are some important steps to take to protect your wallet.

From surprise damage claims to hidden fees, reporter Emily Coffey has the things to look out for when renting a car:





New court documents are shedding light on the chaotic moments when a boat capsized off the Imperial Beach coast in the early morning hours of Nov. 15, killing four people in what authorities described as a human smuggling operation.

Reporter Laura Acevedo reviewed the documents and outlines how authorities believe the tragedy occurred:

New documents on panga boat deaths

