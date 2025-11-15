Capsized panga boat leaves 4 dead, 5 injured in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — Four people died and five others were injured early Saturday morning when a boat capsized off Imperial Beach in an attempt to smuggle migrants into the United States, authorities said.

"This morning at approximately 12 a.m., San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a maritime smuggling event south of the Imperial Beach Pier. During the smuggling event the vessel was seen capsizing in the surf," Border Patrol Agent Gerardo U. Gutierrez said in a statement provided to City News Service.

"Multiple agencies responded to assist in search and rescue efforts. A total of nine people were recovered from the scene. Five were rescued and taken to local area hospitals for treatment and four were confirmed deceased," Gutierrez said. "This event remains under investigation.''

The accident occurred near South Seacoast Drive and Encanto Avenue, Imperial Beach Fire Chief John French said in an interview with Sideo TV.

One body was recovered near where the boat capsized, while three more bodies were found near the Imperial Beach Pier, French said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office, Chula Vista Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Navy, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene.

Surf was heavy at the time of the accident as the region endured a substantial rainstorm this weekend.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

