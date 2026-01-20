The Streamline: Morena sinkhole repairs nearly done; community still waiting for Salk Park to open

Good Tuesday morning, San Diego!

This morning, City of San Diego crews are approaching the finish line in their efforts to fill the massive sinkhole that formed on Morena Boulevard last week. We look at the progress being made as the city hopes to reopen streets by the early evening.

Meanwhile, in Mira Mesa, community members are losing patience as the construction of a new park continues to face delays. Anchor Jared Aarons follows through with the city to find out how much longer residents will have to wait for Salk Park to finally open.

The Better Business Bureau shares three important tips you need to know before you decide to hire a contractor for your home improvement project.

City of San Diego officials say repairs of a large sinkhole on Morena Boulevard that led to multiple street closures are expected to be completed by Tuesday evening.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 15, a water main break at Morena Boulevard and Napa Street caused the formation of the sinkhole.

The repair efforts prompted the city to shut down all southbound Morena Boulevard lanes, between W. Morena Blvd. and Linda Vista Road, and one northbound Morena Boulevard lane, between Linda Vista Road and Cushman Avenue.

Morena sinkhole repairs could be finished by Tuesday night

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck in the Indio area Monday evening, and the U.S. Geological Survey reported many people in the San Diego County area felt the shaking.

The epicenter of the quake, which hit just before 6 p.m., was reported near Joshua Tree National Park.

According to the USGS, residents located as far north as Santa Clarita and as far south as the U.S.-Mexico border reported feeling the earthquake.

Since the initial quake, the USGS has reported multiple aftershocks in the area. The agency predicts more aftershocks over the next few days.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.

As San Diegans hire contractors for home improvement projects, the Better Business Bureau says there are some steps to follow to protect yourself from a potential scam.

A new park in Mira Mesa is showing signs of progress, even if it’s almost two years overdue.

ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons, who has been covering the development of the park since the groundbreaking in 2022, recently went back to the site to see how much longer the community will have to wait.

Because it is a joint-use park with Salk Elementary School, a San Diego Unified School District spokesperson said of the project delays: "While construction delays are always unfortunate, when this project is complete ... we believe it will be a valuable long-term investment for both the school and the surrounding neighborhood … We remain supportive of the project and look forward to it being completed so students and the community can fully benefit from the new facilities.”

Mira Mesa park project still facing delays

